China, Russia defending democratic international relations — top Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, August 7. /TASS/. China and Russia are defending generally recognized principles of international relations and are promoting their democratization, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry said after their phone call.

"China and Russia continue close strategic cooperation in the international arena, helping form a multipolar world and democratize international relations, defending their fundamental principles. This is the international responsibility bestowed upon China and Russia," Wang was quoted as saying.

According to the top Chinese diplomat, Beijing and Moscow’s joint efforts to this end "befit the Chinese-Russian relations of comprehensive strategic partnership."