Top Chinese diplomat stresses his country’s independent position on Ukraine

BEIJING, August 7. /TASS/. China has an independent position on the Ukrainian problem and wants it to be settled peacefully, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry said after their phone call.

"Within all formats of multilateral international cooperation, China holds an independent and fair position on the problem of Ukraine. <…> We are making efforts to find a political way to settle it," the ministry quoted Wang as saying.

According to the top Chinese diplomat, Beijing is doing its best to promote the peace process and facilitate peace talks. He stressed that his country’s authorities are acting "objectively and rationally" on issues of Ukrainian settlement.