New consultations on Ukraine to be held before G20 summit in September - French diplomat

NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. Another round of consultations on the Ukrainian conflict may be organized before a Group of Twenty summit due to be held in New Delhi from September 9 through 10, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing a high-ranking French foreign ministry official.

According to the agency, the French diplomat said that the next round of discussions is expected to take place before the G20 summit in New Delhi. Neither of the countries of the global South demanded that Russia be invited to the next meeting on Ukraine, the diplomat told Bloomberg.

Apart from that, the French diplomat noted that China had taken a constructive approach at the talks and also insisted on a ceasefire.

Jeddah is hosting consultations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine on August 5-6. Delegates from more than 30 countries, including Brazil, the United Kingdom, India, China, the United States, South Africa, and European Union nations, are taking part. Russia has not been invited.

Participants in the Jeddah talks decided to establish working groups in order to discuss the ‘peace plan’ put forward by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the Italian newspaper Corriere della sera said, citing European sources. Some participants in the meeting believe "that respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty should lie at the heart of any peace agreement, as well as the supremacy of the UN Charter," it said.