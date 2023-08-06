Algeria, EU support restoring constitutional order in Niger

RABAT, August 6. /TASS/. Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held a phone conversation discussing the developing situation in Niger where President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted following the July 26 coup, the Algerian Foreign Ministry said.

It noted that the two diplomats exchanged opinions with regard to the recent events in Niger and discussed their potential consequences for the country and the entire region. The sides stressed the "necessity of joint work toward using political and diplomatic pressure to ensure the return of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger by reinstating Mohamed Bazoum as its legitimately elected president."

Algeria and Niger share a land border of over 950 kilometers.

On July 26, military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Bazoum, closure of national borders, introduction of a curfew and suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties. On July 28, they declared that General Abdourahmane Tchiani had become head of state. During the coup, Tchiani headed the presidential guard, units of which physically seized President Bazoum and continue to hold him. The mutineers who captured power in Niger also denounced military agreements with France on the stationing of French military units and the status of troops present within the framework of fighting Jihadist groups.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the coup and gave the mutineers a week to restore constitutional order, threatening to take measures up to military intervention.

On August 4, the participants of the three-day emergency meeting of the ECOWAS top military leadership in the Nigerian capital city of Abuja adopted a plan of possible military intervention in Niger.