Up to 200 militants being trained in Idlib de-escalation zone — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Up to 200 militants from the Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP, outlawed in Russia) are being trained in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"According to information received from intelligence, in the Idlib de-escalation zone, since July 28, the leadership of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia - TASS) has been training at least 200 militants from the Turkistan Islamic Party international terrorist organization at its training camps," he said.

According to the military official, the training involves honing artillery, sabotage, engineering, weapon and sharpshooting skills. Drone operators are also being trained. Particular attention is given to night-time warfare.

"Russia and Syria’s command reserve the right to take measures necessary to prevent and neutralize the threats coming from terrorist formations operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Kulit stressed.