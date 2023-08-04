US security guarantees to Ukraine to zero in on deterring Russia post-conflict — expert

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The potential security guarantees that the US is discussing with Ukraine will be aimed at deterring Russia after the conflict is over, the deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, Dmitriy Suslov, has told TASS.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andrey Yermak, said that Ukraine and the United States had started negotiations on security guarantees to Kiev. On Thursday, the US State Department confirmed this.

"These guarantees are not security guarantees in the classical sense. They are about providing Ukraine with weapons, military equipment, training the Ukrainian armed forces in the long-term, not just during the period of the military conflict, but also when the hostilities are over," said Suslov, an expert of the Valdai Discussion Club.

US pressure on allies

According to Andrey Koshkin, the head of the political science department at the Plekhanov Russian Economic University, the US strategically intends to shift its focus on the Indo-Pacific Region in a bid to isolate China, while everything related to the crisis around Ukraine will be assigned to its allies.

"In order to formalize this legally and create some kind of instrument of pressure on those who might default on their obligations, these kinds of agreements are created," he said. The way he sees it, the agreement would be confined mostly to "obligations to supply weapons and military equipment and train personnel " for Ukraine.

On July 31, the US administration confirmed that the United States and Ukraine would enter into negotiations later this week on Washington's security guarantees to Kiev. According to the US Department of State's spokesperson, Matthew Miller, the talks will be held by video link, with the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs leading the US delegation. Miller added that the talks would be conducted in accordance with the commitments made by the G7 on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.