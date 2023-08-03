EU sanctions 38 citizens, 3 companies from Belarus due to conflict in Ukraine

BRUSSELS, August 3. /TASS/. The European Union imposed sanctions on 38 citizens and 3 companies of Belarus because of the conflict in Ukraine. This is stated in the Official Journal of the EU, which published the relevant regulations.

"In view of the gravity of the situation in Belarus and its involvement in the Russian aggression against Ukraine, 38 individuals and three entities should be included in the list of natural and legal persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures," according to the document.

The black list includes Belarusian judges, investigators, journalists, security officials. In addition, OJSC "Minsk Electrotechnical Plant named after V.I. Kozlov", JSC Byelorussian Steel Works - management company of the Byelorusssian Metallurgical Company’ holding (BMZ) and the Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry (Belneftekhim) fell under the sanctions.

All blacklisted individuals are banned from entering the EU, and their assets, if any found in the community, will be frozen.

Earlier Thursday, the European Commission announced that the European Union had expanded sanctions on Belarus for circumventing restrictive measures against Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine.

The EU also imposed a ban on the export of goods and technologies that contribute to the country's military improvement to Belarus. It also banned exports of firearms and ammunition.

Poland and the Baltic states have sought to impose new sanctions on Belarus by August 9, the third anniversary of the country's presidential election and failed color revolution attempt.