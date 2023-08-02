Nigerien rebel leader meets with delegates of trade unions, Christian communities

RABAT, August 2. /TASS/. General Abdurahmane Tchiani, declared by rebels to be Niger’s new leader, met with representatives of the country’s leading trade unions, the Nigerien Press Agency (ANP) reported.

Tchiani, who is the president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, also met with a delegation of leaders from local Christian communities.

No media statements were issued after these meetings, ANP said.

The meetings were the latest in a series of Tchiani’s conversations with various social, economic, religious and professional communities of Niger, the agency added.

On the evening of July 26, rebels in Niger announced on national television the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum, the closure of the republic's borders, a curfew, the suspension of the constitution, and a ban on the activity of political parties.

On July 28, they declared that General Abdurahmane Tchiani had become the head of state. During the coup, he led the presidential guard, whose units detained Bazoum and continue to keep him in custody.