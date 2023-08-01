Turkish military examine Istanbul district where 28 shells were discovered

ISTANBUL, August 1. /TASS/. Turkish navy units are now inspecting the beach zone in Sile, Istanbul Province, near where about 30 artillery shells were discovered in preparation for their planned detonation on August 2, NTV television reported.

According to its information, the beaches at Sile were closed on Monday. No additional security measures were taken.

The Istanbul provincial administration said on July 30 that the Turkish navy had discovered 28 shells on the seabed of the Black Sea while diving in the Sofular area. Some shells were delivered to the local military base for detonation on the instructions of the Sile prosecutor.

The prosecutor’s office is investigating the incident. According to a preliminary hypothesis, the shells are obsolete and have nothing to do with Ukrainian mines laid in the Black Sea.

The Turkish navy has repeatedly destroyed Ukrainian sea mines near the country’s coastline.