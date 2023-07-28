CAR president thanks Russia for helping achieve peace, stability

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russia’s assistance has helped the Central African Republic (CAR) attain peace and stability in recent years, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera said on Friday.

"I would like to point to the excellent relations between the CAR and Russia," he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Second Russia-Africa summit. "We faced a difficult situation in 2013, when our country was ruled by armed groups. A state coup was attempted in 2016. There were various threats to the country’s security. But thanks to Russia’s assistance, we now have peace and stability.".