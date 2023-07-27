Niger's army command backs coup — statement

PARIS, July 27. /TASS/. Niger’s army command on Thursday declared its support for Presidential Guard soldiers who claimed on the previous day to have overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, according to a statement posted on Twitter.

The army command tweeted that it had decided to support the military group’s statement as it warned against external interference saying that it may cause catastrophic consequences and chaos to the country.

The command also called on the army to focus on accomplishing tasks in the fight against terrorism and organized crime.

Earlier, mutinous Nigerien military personnel announced that President Bazoum had been removed from power and that the landlocked West African country’s borders had been closed. In a statement aired by the country’s national television, they gave guarantees of personal immunity to officials of the deposed president’s government. As well, the military rebels announced a national curfew from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (9:00 p.m. - 7:00 a.m. Moscow time), with the work of all public institutions in the country suspended.