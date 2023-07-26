Nearly $1 mln in US humanitarian aid goes missing in western Ukrainian city of Lvov

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Humanitarian aid sent by US volunteers, worth some 34 mln Ukrainian hryvnias ($0.92 mln), has disappeared without a trace after being delivered to Lvov in western Ukraine, the independent NGL.media anti-corruption center said in a statement following a probe into the affair.

"This entails an actual incident involving the disappearance of around 10,000 tactical first aid kits worth a total of 33.6 mln hryvnias, which were purchased and shipped by American volunteers for use by the Ukrainian armed forces. NGL.media discovered forensic evidence that clearly implicates the Lvov regional military administration and certain allied charitable foundations in this mysterious affair," the statement reads.

According to the center, while searching for the shipment of humanitarian aid, project members managed to receive confirmation from the Polish customs service that the shipment had crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border, but after that no trace of it could be found. None of the Lvov municipal officials engaged in humanitarian relief work who were interviewed could shed any light on the situation.

According to NGL.media, US relief fund executives filed police reports with both US and Ukrainian law enforcement authorities and an investigation is currently underway. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has also showed an interest in the case, the statement added.