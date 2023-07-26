Moldova to reduce number of diplomatic staff at Russian embassy

CHISINAU, July 26. /TASS/. Moldova has decided to reduce the number of employees at the Russian embassy, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicu Popescu announced at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"We have agreed with institutions and individuals making political decisions that it would be necessary to limit the number of Russian diplomats accredited in Moldova," Popescu said. He explained the move by suspicions that "a number of embassy employees may be involved in efforts to destabilize the situation in the country."

Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov said that Chisinau’s decision undermined the opportunity for dialogue between the two countries. He had been summoned to the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration after reports emerged in local media outlets alleging that the embassy installed spying devices on its rooftop.

"All this so-called spying scandal is a pretext for the decision made ages ago to reduce the number of diplomatic staff. A corresponding announcement was made to us today. In our view, this seriously undermines the opportunity for dialogue between the two countries and, certainly, this decision is absolutely not aligned with the spirit of countries that are friendly to us," Vasnetsov told a press briefing after visiting Moldova’s foreign policy agency.