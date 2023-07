SEOUL, July 26. /TASS/. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has appointed former deputy foreign minister Lee Do-hoon as the country’s new ambassador to Russia, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

He will replace Chang Ho-jin, who was earlier promoted to the post of South Korea’s deputy foreign minister.

It is not immediately clear when Lee Do-hoon will begin his duties in Russia.