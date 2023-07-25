Lukashenko wraps up visit to Russia

MINSK, July 25. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has completed his visit to Russia, which included negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, according to the "Pul Pervogo" Telegram channel, close to Lukashenko’s press office.

In particular, the Telegram channel published a photo of Lukashenko at a plane ramp.

The Belarusian President arrived in Russia on July 22. Initially, the negotiations were supposed to last only one day, but, during the meeting on Sunday, the Russian leader announced that there would also be talks on Monday.

During the meeting, the national leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, the situation around the Wagner PMC and economic issues. On Monday, Putin and Lukashenko visited the Valaam monastery. Previously, the Russian leader visited the monastery in July, 2019, also accompanied by his Belarusian counterpart.

After the visit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Lukashenko met to get up to speed, and there was no intention to achieve any particular agreements. The spokesman added that the negotiations touched upon the Wagner PMC issue; trade and economic cooperation; the Union State and external threats on the two countries’ perimeters.