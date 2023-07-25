Dynamics of Nagorno-Karabakh negotiation process high, says top Azerbaijani diplomat

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The dynamics of the ongoing negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue is rather high, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

"The dynamics of the negotiation process is quite high," he said at the talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian colleague Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow.

Bayramov added that the results of the talks are "somewhat inferior to the dynamics of the negotiation process itself." "But despite this, it would be wrong to say that there is no positive result at all," he pointed out.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik on May 17 that Armenia recognizes Azerbaijan’s sovereignty within its borders of 86,600 square kilometers, which includes Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that the settlement should be reached via dialogue.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union’s break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. Later, the three leaders adopted several more joint statements on the situation in the region. Last year, Azerbaijan and Armenia began to discuss a peace treaty.