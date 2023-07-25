Senior Chinese diplomat praises BRICS as vital platform for developing countries

BEIJING, July 25. /TASS/. The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) grouping is an important platform for dialogue between large developing nations and a vital channel of strategic communication among the Global South, said a senior Chinese diplomat who met with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor on the sidelines of a meeting of BRICS High Representatives on National Security in Johannesburg.

"The BRICS mechanism is the most important platform for large developing countries to strengthen dialogue and cooperation, and the vital channel of strategic communication among the Global South," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, as saying.

Wang also called for "promoting strategic partnership between China and South Africa to a new level" and said that Beijing was willing to work with Pretoria to restart exchanges at all levels.