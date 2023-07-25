Belarusian Interior Ministry, Wagner PMC develop interaction plan

MINSK, July 25. /TASS/. The Belarusian Interior Ministry and the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) have developed a clear plan of interaction, the ministry’s press service told reporters following a meeting between Interior Minister Ivan Kurbakov and the PMC’s representatives.

"A meeting between Interior Minister Ivan Kurbakov and the representatives from the Wagner PMC was held in the training center of the Ministry’s internal troops. The leaders and staff of the agency’s special units also participated in the event. The agenda included the issues of interaction with the private military company and the training of our soldiers by its instructors. The sides developed a clear plan of action and exchanged opinions on using certain types of equipment," the press service’s statement said.

On July 20, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that members of Belarusian special operations forces would perform combat training missions together with fighters from the Wagner PMC at the Brestsky training ground near the Polish border. Earlier, the agency said that Wagner fighters were participating in the training of troops from the Belarusian Territorial Forces near Osipovichi, Mogilev Region. Belarus has not disclosed the number of Wagner PMC members who had arrived in the country.