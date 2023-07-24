BRICS states, partners reaffirm intent to move toward multipolar world — statement

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The participants of the ‘Friends of BRICS’ format meeting of high-ranking security representatives expressed their readiness to move towards a multi-polar world on the back of the principles of sovereign equality and trust, the Russian Security Council press office reported Monday.

"An expanded meeting of high-ranking security representatives took place in the ‘Friends of BRICS’ format in Johannesburg. Russia was represented by Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev," the press office said.

According to the statement, the participants "reaffirmed their intent to move towards a multipolar system, based on the principles of sovereign equality, trust and indivisible security, free and distinctive development of all countries and peoples."

Other topics

During the event, a wide array of pressing international security issues was reviewed, as well as the perspectives for interaction between BRICS and other states interested in deepening their cooperation with the BRICS ‘five.’ In addition, the sides had a detailed exchange of opinions on the challenges of international information security for developing world countries, the Security Council press office said. In particular, it was proposed that work be continued on the development of a universal international legal regime in the digital area, based on principles of sovereign equality of states and non-interference in internal affairs.

The secretaries of the security councils also noted the importance of continuing a trusting dialogue taking into account the interests of all participants of the global community to resolve global security problems. During the meeting, they noted that the "BRICS is becoming an increasingly important format for many states in the Global South and the East, because it has no confrontational or hidden agenda," the press office said.

In addition, the participants underscore that this meeting will contribute to the establishment of a fairer international relations architecture.

About the meeting

The meeting was chaired by South Africa. It involved representatives from Brazil, Russia, China, India, South Africa, Burundi, Egypt, Cuba, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, the UAE and Belarus.