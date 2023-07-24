Nine people injured in explosion at military base in Taiwan

HONG KONG, July 24. /TASS/. At least nine people suffered injuries in an explosion at a military base in northeastern Taiwan on Monday, the island’s Central News Agency reported.

Two of the injured people are in serious condition, the report said. All of the injured people were hospitalized.

The blast took place at the Hsiang Feng military base near the town of Keelung at 3 pm local time, according to the report. A 120-millimeter mortar round exploded during an inspection by technical personnel, the Central News Agency said. A special commission has been set up to investigate the cause of the explosion.