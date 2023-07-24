Chinese Foreign Ministry calls for ensuring safety of journalists in Ukraine

BEIJING, July 25. /TASS/. Beijing is insisting that the safety of civilians, including journalists, be ensured in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing on Monday.

"We insist that all relevant parties abide strictly by international humanitarian law and ensure the safety of civilians, including journalists," she pointed out, commenting on a recent attack on representatives of Russian media outlets in the Zaporozhye Region.

Mao characterized US weapons supplies to Kiev as "irresponsible." According to the Chinese diplomat, Washington’s military assistance to the Kiev regime "is leading to humanitarian problems." "We have always believed that dialogue and talks are the only way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis," Mao said, adding: "I hope that all the interested parties will make efforts to find a political solution to the crisis and will work together to ease tensions in the military conflict."

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that four journalists, employed by Izvestia and RIA Novosti, had suffered wounds following a Ukrainian strike using cluster munitions on the Zaporozhye Region. RIA Novosti correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev died from his wounds while being evacuated; the condition of the other wounded journalists was described as stable.