MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s army is sustaining heavy losses and their morale is eroding due to unsuccessful counteroffensive attempts, the Kyiv Post newspaper said on Sunday, citing Ukrainian soldiers.

They told the newspaper that the morale in the Ukrainian army is falling due to growing losses. "Over the past month, we have advance only to a distance of 1.5 kilometers. We are moving inches and I don’t think this is worth the human resources and weapons we have lost," a Ukrainian military doctor told the newspaper on the condition of anonymity. He described the situation as very difficult.

The Ukrainian army has been making futile attempts to stage an offensive since the beginning of June. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on July 11 that since June 4, the Ukrainian army had lost more than 26,000 troops and 3,000 pieces of weapons. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian forces are not seeing success in any area.

At a meeting with visiting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday, Putin said that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has failed.