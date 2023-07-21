Moldova’s calls for withdrawing Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria groundless

CHISINAU, July 21. /TASS/. Moldova’s calls for deploying an international civilian mission instead of Russian peacekeepers are groundless, Transnistrian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatyev said on Friday.

"There are no conditions for this. Amid the global instability and the Ukrainian crisis, the peacekeeping operation ensures additional stability in our Moldovan-Transnistrian regional space. And we hope that our neighbors, Moldova, will demonstrate responsibility and refrain from action that could break down the peacekeeping operation. I mean the withdrawal from the agreement on the principles of peace settlement of 1992," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.