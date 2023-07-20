Egyptian president to participate in Russia-Africa summit — source

CAIRO, July 21. /TASS/. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will take part in the Russia-Africa summit scheduled to take place in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28, a diplomatic source has told TASS.

"The president will participate in the summit," the source said.

Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgy Borisenko said in June that Russia expected the Egyptian leader to attend the forum.

The second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum are scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on July 26-29. The first event was held in Sochi on October 22-24, 2019 under the motto: "For Peace, Security and Development.".