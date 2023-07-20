Hungary to oppose additional military aid for Ukraine at EU meeting, says top diplomat

BUDAPEST, July 20. /TASS/. Budapest opposes the European Union’s plans to allocate more funds for weapons supplies to Kiev, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday before departing for a Brussels meeting with his EU counterparts.

"Brussels wants to allocate another 20 billion euros for weapons supplies to Ukraine. Serious pressure will be exerted at today’s meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Brussels in order for the plan to be approved but Hungary’s position remains clear: we are waiting for a report on the use of the ten million euros that have already been provided to Ukraine," Szijjarto wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been deemed extremist in Russia).

Szijjarto earlier confirmed that Budapest would not support the EU’s move to provide additional military assistance to Kiev until Hungary’s OTP Bank was taken off of Ukraine’s list of international war sponsors.