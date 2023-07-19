Infrastructure facility damaged in Ukraine's Zhitomir Region — official

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. An infrastructure facility was damaged in Ukraine’s Zhitomir Region last night, Governor Vitaly Bunechko reported on Wednesday.

"An infrastructure facility was damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Bunechko, emergency services are working at the scene. He did not elaborate further on the damage.

Last night, air raid sirens rang out in the bulk of Ukraine, and a number of explosions were registered in Odessa and Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region. Also, explosions were heard in Kiev, Krapivnitsky (former Kirovograd), Kharkov as well in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye, and the Kiev and Dnepropetrovsk regions.