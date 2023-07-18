UN head violated diplomatic correspondence rules by publishing letter to Putin — ministry

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres de-facto published his personal letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the future of the grain transportation agreement on the last day of the deal’s existence in breach of all existing principles of diplomatic correspondence, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"On the last day of the Black Sea initiative to transport Ukrainian agricultural products, the UN secretary-general issued a corresponding detailed media statement. Apart from once again twisting facts about the implementation of the Istanbul agreements, Guterres, in breach of all existing rules of diplomatic correspondent, de-facto published his personal letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Regrettably, the same thing happened with the previous letter, dated April 24, on the issue of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline," the ministry said.

The ministry added that it will be forced to react in the same public manner by "presenting true circumstances of the case.".