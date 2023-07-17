US envoy disagrees weapons supplies to Ukraine prolonging conflict

UNITED NATIONS, July 18. /TASS/. The United States does not agree that its weapons supplies to Kiev are prolonging the conflict in Ukraine, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"We have provided and will continue to provide Ukraine with humanitarian and security assistance. Now you hear our Russian colleagues say that somehow this assistance is the reason the war continues. But once again, Russia is trying to turn reality on its head," she noted at a UN Security Council meeting.

"The security assistance, including weapons, the United States and more than 50 other countries are providing is for Ukraine's self defense," the US envoy added.

In June, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov pointed out that by providing weapons to Kiev, the US was prolonging the bloodshed and provoking World War III.