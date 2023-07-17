Talks on grain deal continue, possibility of extension extremely low — Turkish source

ANKARA, July 17. /TASS/. Negotiations on the future of the grain deal continue, but the chances of success are minimal, a source in Ankara told TASS on Monday.

"The likelihood of its extension is extremely low - 99% that it will be terminated, with only 1% remaining for the leaders of the two nations to urgently discuss the issue and prolong the accords. However, the parties are still in negotiations," the source said, adding that if no agreement is reached, the deal will be terminated.

The source noted that "specific agreements on the export of Russian products, which the Russian Federation has been talking about for a long time," will be a factor in extending the deal. "You have to understand that Ukraine has received substantial revenues from grain exports, which it has invested in the defense sector, specifically against Moscow. In this context, Russia's claims against the agreement are understandable," the source noted.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Monday that the Black Sea agreements have been effectively terminated on Monday - the part of the deal concerning Russia has not been fulfilled. "The Black Sea agreements are no longer in effect. The deadline, as the Russian president said earlier, is July 17. Unfortunately, the part of the Black Sea agreement that concerns Russia has not yet been fulfilled. As a result, it has been terminated," he said.

"As soon as the Russian part [of the deal] is fulfilled, the Russian side will immediately return to the implementation of this deal," Peskov added.

He also noted that Russia’s position on suspending its participation in the grain deal was announced before the most recent terrorist act on the Crimean Bridge and this attack does not influence Moscow’s decision.

On July 22, 2022, a package of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. The agreements were originally concluded for a period of 120 days. They were extended for the same period last November. On March 18, 2023, Russia announced the extension of the deal for 60 days. The grain deal was extended for two more months on May 18.