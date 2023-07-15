Russia, China to hold joint naval drills in Sea of Japan – top brass

BEIJING, July 15. /TASS/. Russia and China will hold the joint naval drills North. Interaction 2023 in the Sea of Japan soon, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on its website on Saturday.

"Under the annual plan of cooperation between the Armed Forces of Russia and China, the Russian Armed Forces will soon send their Navy and Air Force for participation in the North. Interaction 2023 drills that have been organized by the Northern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army of China and will run in mid-2023 in the Sea of Japan," the ministry said in a statement.

The drills aim to "maintain the safety of strategic sea channels, raise the level of strategic coordination between the Chinese and Russian Armed Forces, enhance the capability to maintain regional peace and stability by joint efforts and respond to security challenges," the statement reads.