Turkey preparing to receive Putin in August, Erdogan says

ANKARA, July 14. /TASS/. Turkey is making preparations for a possible visit from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the republic in August, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Friday.

"You know, we are making preparations to host Mr. Putin in August," Erdogan said, streamed by the A Haber TV channel. "We also have common positions regarding this Black Sea grain initiative. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to Putin. I hope we will extend the grain corridor agreement with this letter and by our common efforts with Russia," the Turkish leader said.

"I hope, in this way and owing to common positions with [Vladimir] Putin, we will make a contribution to solving the problems of the least developed, poor African countries," Erdogan added.

The time of the Russian leader’s visit to Turkey is not known yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on July 10.