Ukraine received US cluster munitions — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, July 13. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine have received cluster munitions from the United States, a high-ranking Pentagon official was quoted as saying on Thursday by the Associated Press news agency.

Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, the director of operations for the Joint staff, told reporters that "cluster munitions have indeed been delivered to Ukraine at this point," the agency said.

The general did not specify whether they have already been used.

Ukrainian Brig. Gen. Alexander Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation, also confirmed this information to CNN earlier in the day.

On July 7, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States had decided to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, despite the fact that the United Nations opposes the use of such weapons. He also stated that Kiev had provided Washington with written assurances that the controversial weapons would be used in such a way as to minimize risks to civilians.