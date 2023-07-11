NATO members support Zelensky’s peace plan, demand Russia to withdraw troops

VILNIUS, July 12. /TASS/. NATO member states support the "peace formula" suggested by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in order to settle the conflict with Russia, the alliance said in the final communique of the Vilnius summit on Tuesday.

"We welcome and support President Zelensky’s commitment in setting out the principles for such a peace through his Peace Formula," the document says.

NATO countries reaffirmed their commitment to the idea of "achieving a just and lasting peace that upholds the principles of the UN Charter, in particular sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence."

"We underline that this cannot be realised without Russia’s complete and unconditional withdrawal," the final communique says.

Zelensky formula

Addressing the Group of Twenty summit in November, 2022, Zelensky said that Kiev had a "plan to achieve peace" consisting of ten points. Among them are nuclear, food and energy security, and an "all-for-all" exchange of "detainees," as well as the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. He stressed that Kiev insisted on international security guarantees and had drafted a relevant document. He also said that Ukraine wanted an international mechanism to be established to get Russia to pay for the losses it has incurred as a result of hostilities.

Kiev continues to insist on its own "peace formula" and rejects other proposals. Thus, commenting on Brazil and the Vatican’s peace initiatives, Zelensky said that his country doesn’t need any mediators.

However, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Zelensky’s so-called peace plan is nothing but a US-compiled manual on how to ignite a conflict in Europe. Meanwhile, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Zelensky’s statements about a peaceful settlement were out of touch with reality.