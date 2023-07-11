NATO to enhance cooperation between intelligence services of members, partners — statement

WARSAW, July 11. /TASS/. NATO will strengthen cooperation between intelligence serves of NATO member countries and partner nations, the alliance said in the final communique of the Vilnius summit on Tuesday.

"We will strengthen our intelligence cooperation within the Alliance and with partners as appropriate," the document says.

"The value of the NATO intelligence enterprise comes first and foremost from the Allied intelligence and security services working closely together to share intelligence and continue to ensure that the Alliance has a comprehensive understanding of the global strategic picture," NATO members added. "To that end, Allies’ intelligence capabilities will contribute to improving NATO’s understanding of the threats, risks and challenges, and to optimizing our significant and diverse analysis capabilities."

According to the document, the current events in Europe have fundamentally shifted the nature of the Euro-Atlantic security environment.

"The emphasis on intelligence has become even more prominent and essential to Alliance decision-making and strategic planning," NATO members said.