Lavrov points to positive effect from Syria’s return to LAS

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Syria’s return to the League of Arab States (LAS) has helped to improve the political atmosphere in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference after the sixth round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strategic dialogue on Monday.

"Syria’s return to the League of Arab States at the summit in Jeddah on May 19 of this year has had a positive effect on the political atmosphere across the Middle East," Lavrov said. "It is clear that this move has strengthened the international positions of all Arab nations, which have demonstrated their ability to adopt important, coordinated and forward-looking decisions," he added.

The top diplomat drew attention to the common position of the participants in the dialogue "in support of the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria, in support of the Syrian people’s right to independently determine the future of their state."

The parties paid special attention "to the tasks of advancing an all-inclusive political settlement and post-conflict reconstruction, putting an emphasis on the issue of Syria’s establishing ties with its regional neighbors," Lavrov added.