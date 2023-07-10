‘Undisguised nuclear blackmail': Pyongyang on US sub entering South Korean port

TOKYO, July 10. /TASS/. A US nuclear submarine entering a South Korean port for joint drills is "the most undisguised nuclear blackmail" bringing the situation near the Korean Peninsula to the brink of a nuclear conflict, according to a statement by a spokesman for the North Korean Defense Ministry.

"This is a very dangerous situation as it will bring the regional military tension to a more critical state and may incite the worst crisis of nuclear conflict in practice. The present situation clearly proves that the situation of the Korean peninsula is coming closer to the threshold of nuclear conflict due to the US provocative military action. The US attempt to introduce strategic nuclear weapons into the Korean peninsula is the most undisguised nuclear blackmail against the DPRK and its neighboring countries and a grave threat and challenge to the regional and global peace and security," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted him as saying.

The military official noted that Washington and Seoul’s joint drills involving a US nuclear submarine as well as increased intelligence activities in the area threaten North Korea’s sovereignty. According to him, now "is the time when the US is near the critical point to be concerned."

In April, following a summit in Washington, the presidents of the Republic of Korea and the United States, Yoon Suk-yeol and Joe Biden, approved a declaration under which South Korea affirmed its commitment to nuclear non-proliferation, while the US pledged to provide information on strategic and nuclear planning. Biden also reiterated that any nuclear attack on South Korea by the DPRK would result in a swift and overwhelming response. Additionally, the US vowed to step up the deployment of its strategic arms on the Korean Peninsula, including nuclear submarines.

On June 16, a US nuclear submarine armed with Tomahawk cruised missiles entered the South Korean port of Pusan. The US and South Korean navies held joint special-ops drills.