Erdogan, Zelensky wrap up talks in Istanbul

ANKARA, July 8. /TASS/. The presidents of Turkey and Ukraine, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Zelensky, wrapped up their talks in Istanbul on Friday, TGRT television reported.

The meeting took place at the Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul's Uskudar district and lasted more than two hours. The presidents are expected to give a press conference after the talks.

The meeting focused on coordinating the two countries' positions before the NATO summit in Vilnius, security guarantees for Ukraine, the grain deal and defense cooperation between companies.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitriy Peskov earlier said that the Russian government would closely watch the outcome of the talks.