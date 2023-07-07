US may hand over F-16s to Ukraine before conflict over — White House

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. The F-16 fighter jets were never intended for the Ukrainian counteroffensive but can still be handed over to Kiev before the conflict is over, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said in an interview for CNN Friday.

"The F-16s were never intended to be a counteroffensive weapon. Now we’ll see where the things go. Hopefully, this war could be concluded much quicker. But, in case that it’s not, we’ll get them the F-16s, we’ll get them as soon as possible," he said.