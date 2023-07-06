Europe’s dependence on US continues to grow — Le Monde

PARIS, July 7. /TASS/. Europe is becoming more and more dependent on the United States as part of the North Atlantic Alliance, France’s Le Monde newspaper wrote on Thursday.

When NATO members will gather for a summit in Vilnius, "Europeans will find themselves in a position of vassals, more dependent from the US than ever before." According to the report, "the gap between the potentials of the two pillars of NATO is growing in all spheres, to Europe’s disadvantage."

Le Monde reporters believe that Europe drags behind the United States in all strategically important spheres, such as economy, technologies and defense. This trend has persisted since 1945. The gap continues to grow "contrary to the declared aspirations to achieve greater European strategic autonomy."

The newspaper says that "Washington is playing a complicated game" by regularly "proclaiming their desire to see a more powerful European part of NATO, while, at the same time, their military industry enjoys unprecedentedly broad presence in Europe, suppressing rare joint European projects.".