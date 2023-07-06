Egypt considering creation of regional gas hub — minister

VIENNA, July 6. /TASS/. Egypt is discussing the possibility of creating a gas hub with Eastern Mediterranean countries, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tareq El Molla told reporters on the sidelines of the OPEC International Seminar.

"Discussions are still in progress," the minister said. Eastern Mediterranean countries can create the hub together, he noted. We are complementing each other. There are some producing countries and there are transit countries," El Molla said. All these countries can work together as a team, he added.

Egypt has sufficient spare capacity to produce liquefied natural gas and can scale up its supplies, the minister noted.