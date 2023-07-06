Zelensky realizes war cannot be won, makes demands on West — Lukashenko

MINSK, July 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has finally realized that he will not win the war and started making demands on his Western partners, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with representatives of foreign and Belarusian media outlets attended by a TASS correspondent.

"He (Zelensky - TASS) has finally realized that he will not win this war and that this counterattack will not result in anything for him except for the deaths of thousands and thousands of people. And so he has gradually begun making demands on them (the West - TASS) such as money and new weapons," he said.

Lukashenko pointed out that even before the onset of the special military operation, Zelensky agreed with Western leaders to "fight to the last Ukrainian" in exchange for weapons and financial aid.