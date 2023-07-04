Xi Jinping urges to counteract hegemonism, power politics

BEIJING, July 4. /TASS/. The countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should counteract hegemonism and power politics on the international stage, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

"It is necessary to implement multilateralism and fine-tune global management; we must stand up for shared human values, defend the UN-centric international system and world order based on international law, counteract hegemonism and power politics," he said during the 23rd session of the SCO Heads of State Council held in an online format under India’s chairmanship.

The Chinese leader urged the countries of the SCO to facilitate the development of global management and make a joint contribution to maintaining international peace, global development and the protection of the world order.

All the SCO member states are participating in the summit. The event is also being attended by the heads of the organization’s two bodies - the SCO Secretariat and the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure. Among the summit’s guests are also the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the United Nations (UN), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).