Palestine to hold consultations with Russia on Jenin situation — envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Palestine will hold consultations with the Russian side over Israel’s military operation in Jenin, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on Monday.

"Tomorrow, we will hold [consultations] on this issue," the envoy said. According to the diplomat, Palestine always contacts Moscow and informs it of transpiring events.

The ambassador also did not rule out a meeting with Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. "We’ll see. We are always in touch," he said.

Overnight on Monday, the Israel air force carried out rocket strikes on the Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin and the nearby area. Shortly thereafter, Israeli forces entered Jenin and surrounded the camp, cutting off power supplies and blocking roads. According to the latest information, five Palestinians have been killed and at least 30 suffered wounds in the Israeli forces’ special operation.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry has blamed the Israeli authorities for the consequences of the military operation in Jenin. It emphasized that the act of aggression in Jenin was "in line with Israel’s official policy of using force against defenseless people instead of resolving the conflict through political means." The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also called on the international community to take measures to immediately stop the escalation of tensions in Jenin.