Scholz warns against speculating about consequences of attempted mutiny in Russia

BERLIN, July 2. /TASS/. It is not serious to speculate now about possible consequences of the attempted mutiny in Russia, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday and called for keeping a close eye on the situation.

"These changes are taking place in Russia," he said in an interview with the ARD television channel. "It would be unserious to speculate" about whether the situation will stabilize or not and "what will follow in the future," he said. "We will have to closely follow it because it is a large country possessing nuclear weapons."

On the evening of June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the PMC Wagner, said on his Telegram channel that his units had been attacked and accused the military leadership of Russia of doing so. The Defense Ministry dismissed these allegations as false. PMC Wagner units who agreed to support Prigozhin headed for Rostov-on-Don and towards Moscow. The FSB (Federal Security Service) opened a case over the call for armed mutiny. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address described the PMC Wagner’s actions as treason.

Later, by agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin. The PMC Wagner’s convoys turned back and returned to their field camps. On Tuesday, the FSB’s public relations center said the criminal case had been dropped. Later, Lukashenko said that he had offered Prigozhin an abandoned military compound to station his fighters. He also promised security guarantees to Prigozhin.

According to Putin, Wagner’s mutiny was fraught with a civil war but the military and law enforcement agencies managed to prevent its dangerous consequeences.