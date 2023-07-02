French police detain over 700 rioters overnight

PARIS, July 2. /TASS/. French police and gendarmerie detained more than 700 participants in the mass riots that engulfed the country after the murder of a 17-year-old driver who refused to comply with traffic patrol’s orders, according to France Info radio station.

The report noted that as of the Sunday morning, 719 people have been detained throughout the country. France Info also noted that around 200 people were detained in Paris and its suburbs.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country, 45 policemen and gendarmes were injured during clashes with rioters.

The June 27 killing of a 17-year-old Frenchman by a policeman caused riots in the Nanterre commune, which later spread to other communities and major cities, such as Dijon, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Strasbourg and Toulouse. On the eve of June 29 alone, several dozen police cars were burned, police offices and administrative buildings were set on fire; and educational facilities also suffered damage. On the evening of June 30, the Interior Ministry engaged about 40,000 law enforcement officers to thwart the continued riots. In a number of cities, police special forces units were patrolling the streets, with armored vehicles and helicopters being used.