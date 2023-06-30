Belarus ready to offer neighbors its ‘neighborliness and peace plan’ — Lukashenko

MINSK, June 30. /TASS/. Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko has declared that Minsk is ready to offer neighboring states its "plan for peace and good neighborliness."

"Our government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should offer them a plan for good-neighborliness and peace. Once again, we are extending to you a hand of peace not because we are afraid of your ‘regiments’ and ‘banners.’ Their aims are insignificant and their plans are crazy," he said at a special meeting dedicated to Belarus’ Independence Day, to be marked on July 3.

He is certain that even having different national interests and traditions, the countries of Eastern and Western Europe would be able and should develop together.

"We can be of interest and useful to each other in all spheres: economic, scientific, educational and cultural," the BelTA news agency quotes Lukashenko as saying.

He stressed it should be remembered that no matter how much military capability some countries might build up, no matter what technologies they may develop, they cannot be stronger than nature.

"The pandemic has already put everyone in their place. What will happen next? What else can emerge from the biolaboratories scattered all over Eurasia? It looks like that once again we’ve forgotten that not everything depends on us," Lukashenko said. "We’ve got to stop before it's too late. As before, we call for peace. In the global sense," he concluded.