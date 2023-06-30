EU calls on China to press Russia to immediately pull out its troops from Ukraine

BRUSSELS, June 30. /TASS/. The European Council has called on China to put pressure on Russia to pull its troops out of Ukraine, according to the council’s conclusions on China that were released on Friday.

"The European Council calls on China to press Russia to stop its war of aggression, and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine," the council said.

EU leaders have said they will continue economic and international cooperation with China but are concerned about "growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait," threats of use of force against Taiwan and human rights issues in China.