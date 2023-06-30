Threats posed by Western arms supplies to Ukraine continue to multiply — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, June 30. /TASS/. Threats posed by Western military supplies to Ukraine continue to multiply, while NATO countries are disposing of their outdated weapons and their arms makers are making super-profits, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya has said.

"Threats that are posed by Western weapons deliveries to the Kiev regime continue to grow and multiply against the unstopping attempts of our former Western partners to shift the entire responsibility for what is happening in Ukraine to Russia," he told the UN Security Council briefing on arms deliveries to Ukraine.

"Western states keep trying to make the global community forget that the crisis in Ukraine, as well as deliveries of Western weapons to Kiev, started long before the special military operation. Thanks to revelations that high-ranking politicians of that time make today, we know that Ukraine was being steadily pumped up with weapons and prepared for a war with Russia for years under the guise of the Minsk Agreements," the diplomat continued. "Even though the agreements were endorsed by UNSC resolutions, neither Western states nor Kiev were going to implement them."

Nebenzya added that "Western sponsors of the Kiev regime are trying to present the case differently."

"They pretend they started to arm Russia only after the special military operation began - to fence off ‘Russian aggression’," he continued.

"Over the past 18 months, this plot has evolved into some sort of a private military company named 'Ukraine.' NATO states do weapon supplies (mostly to dispose of their old stockpiles) and finance military companies that then reap immense profits; and Ukraine does the fighting, having Ukrainian soldiers die on the battlefield by tens thousand," the Russian envoy to UN added.