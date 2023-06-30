EU to promptly examine variants of future security commitments for Ukraine — statement

BRUSSELS, June 30. /TASS/. Leaders of the EU member states have agreed to promptly review the union’s contribution in providing security to Ukraine, the European Council said in a joint statement released early on Friday after the first day of the EU summit.

"The European Union and Member States stand ready to contribute, together with partners, to future security commitments to Ukraine, which will help Ukraine defend itself in the long term, deter acts of aggression and resist destabilization efforts. In this regard, they will swiftly consider the modalities of such contribution," the document says.