Belarus drafting roadmap for implementing radioactive waste burial site project

MINSK, June 29. /TASS/. Belarusian specialists are drafting a roadmap for implementing a project to build a radioactive waste (RAW) burial site, Nikolay Mikhailov, a deputy department head at the Belarusian Energy Ministry, said on Thursday.

"The relevant government agencies are currently drafting a roadmap to implement the RAW burial site construction project," Mikhailov said, as quoted by the Belarusian Energy Ministry.

The exact location for the RAW burial site has not been selected yet, the official said. Construction work will be preceded by public hearings on the project both within Belarus and in neighboring countries.

Specialists said earlier that a radioactive waste burial site in Belarus could be sited near Belarus’ nuclear power plant and within the zone exposed to radioactive fallout after the 1986 accident at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.